New England Revolution legend Clint Dempsey inducted into National Soccer Hall of Fame

Clint Dempsey might have spent a short time with the New England Revolution, but that won’t stop fans from being excited about his latest accomplishment.

On Sunday it was announced that Dempsey would be enshrined in the National Soccer Hall of Fame class of 2022, his first year on the ballot.

Dempsey spent three seasons in New England. The striker tallied 25 goals and eight assists in 70 starts. After spending some time in England, Dempsey finished his MLS career with the Seattle Sounders and was able to win an MLS Cup in 2016. The striker finished his MLS career with 72 goals and 42 assists.

The hall of famer is also known worldwide for his ability on the international stage. Dempsey racked up 141 caps with the United States Men’s National Team, scoring 57 goals, tied for the most in program history.

Ever since Dempsey stopped competing for the USMNT, the nation has been looking for his replacement, a testament to the caliber player he is.