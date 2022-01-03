Revs abroad: Tajon Buchanan heads to Spain for Club Brugge preseason

The New England Revolution will begin their preseason soon but one former player already has begun training with his new club.

Tajon Buchanan and Club Brugge headed to Marbella, Spain for their 2022 preseason. The Belgian side posted about the trip on Monday morning.

Brugge has two friendlies this week going up against Karlsruher SC on Wednesday and Feyenoord on Saturday.

Besides Revolution fans cheering for the former MLS Player, Buchanan’s former teammate Andrew Farrell seemed excited about the trip as well.

Man this makes me so happy! Let’s go T @TajonBuchanan enjoiii https://t.co/f044LNHn6K — Andrew Farrell (@2Fast2Farrell) January 3, 2022

The club held its first training session the same day and Buchanan got to hit the field with his new teammates for what was likely the first time.

Monday was a busy day for the club as a whole as Brugge has a new head coach in Alfred Schreuder who will be replacing Philippe Clement who is moving to AS Monaco in Ligue 1.

Revolution fans will possibly get their first chance to see Buchanan play in a competitive match for Brugge as the Belgian Pro League season kicks off on Saturday, January 15 with Brugge going up against Sint-Truidense V. V.