World Cup Qualifiers: Matt Turner records yet another clean sheet

Whether it be for club or country, nothing bad seems to happen to Matt Turner as of late.

On the same day that it was all but confirmed that he would be headed to Arsenal in the summer, Turner recorded the 10th shutout of his United States Men’s National Team career.

The goalkeeper his 14th cap on Thursday night against El Salvador and while not tested too much, he did quite well. Particularly, Turner continues to dispel the notion that he isn’t good at distributing the ball.

The New England Revolution goalkeeper completed 26 of his 28 passes and had 33 touches. It’s hard to complain about those numbers.

Besides Turner, the USMNT had a subpar performance. Antonee Robinson stood out scoring the lone goal of the match. Robinson has been on a tear over in England and that has continued for him while stateside. He was even named Man of the Match.

One of the bigger disappointments was Christian Pulisic. The USMNT captain failed to find his game out on the wing and ended up being the first player taken off as he was replaced by Brenden Aaronson in the 64th minute.

Next up for the United States is a matchup with Canada that will see Turner and former teammate Tajon Buchanan face off. With all the snow currently descending upon New England, fans won’t have any reason to miss the match that kicks off at 3:05 p.m.