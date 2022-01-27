BREAKING: Matt Turner headed to Arsenal in summer

The storybook career of Matt Turner now has yet another chapter to what has already been a fantastic tale.

According to Taylor Twellman, the two sides have agreed to terms and Turner will be headed to Arsenal in the summer.

Breaking



Within the last hour, the parties have agreed to terms on a summer transfer of @headdturnerr to @Arsenal. Documents remain to be filed. What a moment for @NERevolution and especially Matt Turner. Undrafted to THIS!!!

Now he must deliver for the @USMNT tonight. — Taylor Twellman (@TaylorTwellman) January 27, 2022

Soon after Twellman’s tweet, transfer insider Fabrizio Romano reported that a deal was in place for 7 million Euros including 3 million Euros worth of add ons.

Arsenal are closing on Matt Turner signing from New England Revolution. Deal in place for summer move, @TaylorTwellman reports and club sources confirm. Fee expected to be around €7m plus €3m add ons. #AFC



Personal terms already agreed. Final details and then done deal. pic.twitter.com/4wjI8BIJKZ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 27, 2022

This is a big day for both the club and Turner. The Revs can now boast that they helped Turner get to a major club in the English Premier League. Players who might have been gun-shy about joining the club, now have major incentive to.

First it was Buchanan and now Turner. New England still has players like Henry Kessler and DeJuan Jones who are making some noise so it will be interesting to see where the trajectory of their careers head after this move.

For Turner himself it’s just a truly amazing story as Twellman alluded to above. Just making it on to the national team radar was amazing enough, but now he will be competing for minutes in one of the best soccer leagues in the world. The undrafted goalkeeper has the potential to be remembered as one of the best goalkeepers in American history depending on how well he can perform with the United States National Team in the 2022 World Cup cycle as well as when he gets to North London.

7 million euros converts to $7.8 million which is a solid fee for someone such as Turner. New England will have a lot of money to spend but the question is will they do so wisely.

Reported fee of €7M is converted to about $7.8M. That’s a solid fee for Turner IMO #NERevs https://t.co/dXbi0vuypi — Revolution Recap (@RevolutionRecap) January 27, 2022

It’s a weird day to be a Revs fan as you are likely disappointed that Turner will be leaving the club but getting to see him perform in the EPL will be quite the treat and a point of pride for years to come (even if it’s for Arsenal).