Matt Turner confirms European interest

Fabrizio Romano also gave an update on the Arsenal rumors

Some New England Revolution fans might have been hoping that the Arsenal transfer rumors were just that, but Matt Turner confirmed that he is receiving European interest.

The goalkeeper sat down with TUDN while at United States Men’s National Team camp and confirmed he is receiving interest from abroad.

Turner continued talking about what goes into making his final decision.

“I want to be smart about making [the decision to go to Europe] but if certain opportunities come forth it would be really difficult to say no,” he said. “I’m happy in my current situation. It’s gotten me to where I am. I’m not going to say that it’s a guarantee that I’ll go but I would definitely like to challenge myself in that facet some day or whenever that comes, hopefully soon, hopefully whenever.”

It seems that Turner understands the risks of a Premier League move during this World Cup cycle. His biggest asset is playing time and he gets plenty of that in New England.

But some offers are too big to pass up. Turner has talked about playing in Europe before. It’s not a hidden truth that playing overseas is a major goal of his. Getting to play for a top club (in terms of stature) in England is quite the opportunity and only increases the likelihood of Turner’s life story becoming a movie.

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano gave an update on MLS transfers on Wednesday night and stated that talks are still ongoing regarding a move to Arsenal.

With Turner slated to start on Thursday when the USMNT faces El Salvador in World Cup Qualifying, another quality performance could see his stock continue to rise.

