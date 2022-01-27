Matt Turner confirms European interest

Some New England Revolution fans might have been hoping that the Arsenal transfer rumors were just that, but Matt Turner confirmed that he is receiving European interest.

The goalkeeper sat down with TUDN while at United States Men’s National Team camp and confirmed he is receiving interest from abroad.

It’s very interesting listening to the audio of the full quote. Turner definitely wants to play in Europe. He also recognizes that certain opportunities might be too big to say no too. But should he make a move before the World Cup? #NERevs — Seth (@SethMan31) January 26, 2022

Turner continued talking about what goes into making his final decision.

“I want to be smart about making [the decision to go to Europe] but if certain opportunities come forth it would be really difficult to say no,” he said. “I’m happy in my current situation. It’s gotten me to where I am. I’m not going to say that it’s a guarantee that I’ll go but I would definitely like to challenge myself in that facet some day or whenever that comes, hopefully soon, hopefully whenever.”

It seems that Turner understands the risks of a Premier League move during this World Cup cycle. His biggest asset is playing time and he gets plenty of that in New England.

But some offers are too big to pass up. Turner has talked about playing in Europe before. It’s not a hidden truth that playing overseas is a major goal of his. Getting to play for a top club (in terms of stature) in England is quite the opportunity and only increases the likelihood of Turner’s life story becoming a movie.

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano gave an update on MLS transfers on Wednesday night and stated that talks are still ongoing regarding a move to Arsenal.

MLS to European leagues transfers now hotting up. After Paredes set to join Wolfsburg and talks still on for Turner to Arsenal, next one to move in the next days could be talented goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina. #MLS



There’s interest from Premier League clubs. Price tag €10m. pic.twitter.com/EqCy59lYxh — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 26, 2022

With Turner slated to start on Thursday when the USMNT faces El Salvador in World Cup Qualifying, another quality performance could see his stock continue to rise.