Esmir Bajraktarevic called into US U-20 January camp

U-20 head coach Mikey Varas is preparing the United States U-20 squad for a crucial year of competition, including the Concacaf U-20 Championship, as he announced the roster for the U-20 January Training Camp.

Amongst the list of hopefuls looking to make a name for themselves on the international levels was a name New England Revolution fans know. Revolution II midfielder Esmir Bajraktarevic was one of the twenty-six names called into camp by Varas.

The 16-year-old Academy midfielder has seen a meteoric rise since joining the Revolution Academy residency program in August of 2021. Bajraktarevic appeared in 11 matches for Revolution II in 2021, where he netted his first professional goal against North Carolina.

After a breakout season with Revs II in 2021, Bajraktarevic signed his first professional contract with the club ahead of the 2022 season. Esmir Bajraktarevic became the second-youngest player signed to Revs II in addition to being the sixth Revolution Academy product to earn promotion to Revolution II.

The US U-20 camp will run from January 24th through February 2nd at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.