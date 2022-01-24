Revs abroad: Tajon Buchanan records first assist at Club Brugge

Former New England Revolution phenom Tajon Buchanan found his way onto the stat sheet in just the second appearance of his Club Brugge career.

Buchanan came on in the second half with Brugge battling against Standard Liege with the score tied at 1. Two minutes later Standard Liege found the back of the net and Buchanan and Brugge were hoping to salvage a point.

In the 59th minute, Tajon Buchanan whipped a ball to the center of the box where Bas Dost slotted it home to even the score.

Tajon Buchanan assist vs Standard de Liège #CanMNTpic.twitter.com/4NFQGxLveB — CanMNT Updates (@canmntupdates) January 23, 2022

It was some impressive ball movement from Brugge as a whole but it was great to see Buchanan make an impact. In two matches, Buchanan has an assist along with four chances created, three key passes, and an interception.

Buchanan is fitting in just fine in Belgium and will look to return to the starting XI when Club Brugge faces Union St. Gillioise on Thursday.