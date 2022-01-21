Matt Turner, Sebastian Lletget named to January USMNT World Cup Qualifying roster

The United States Men’s National Team announced its roster for upcoming World Cup Qualifying matches and January and both Matt Turner and Sebastian Lletget made the cut.

Turner has become a fixture in the roster with 13 starts in 2021 (most by a USMNT goalkeeper in a debut year). The Revolution goalkeeper found success as he boasts a 10-1-2 record with nine shutouts.

Lletget is more of a veteran on the international level with 33 caps to his name. The midfielder has eight total goals in his USMNT career scoring four goals in 16 caps during 2021.

The big question will be who starts in net after Zack Steffen got the latest batch of starts in the last qualifying window.

The USMNT faces off against El Salvador on January 27 in what will be the first of three matches during this window. Revolution fans will likely get the chance to see both of these players hit the field with such a congested international schedule.