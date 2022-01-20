Report: Arsenal submits bid for Matt Turner

As Matt Turner and the USMNT begin to wrap up January camp in Phoenix, Revolution legend Taylor Twellman dropped a major bombshell on the potential future of Revs goalkeeper’s future.

Twellman took to Twitter Thursday morning with news that English Premier League club Arsenal has submitted a “strong bid” for Matt Turner.

Breaking news!!@Arsenal have put in a strong bid for @headdturnerr from the @NERevolution today. What a great opportunity for both the player & franchise to further enhance their brand. What a great time to be a #NERevs supporter. #MLS — Taylor Twellman (@TaylorTwellman) January 20, 2022

While a move for Arsenal would be huge, it seems there is competition for the starting goalkeeper position as Arsenal spent 24 million euros to bring English international goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale in.

Throughout the 2021-22 season, Ramsdale has appeared in 17 matches and has nine clean sheets. Behind Ramsdale is 29-year-old Bernd Leno, who has three appearances in 2021/22 and 9 goals conceded. The best-case scenario for Turner is that he comes in as #2 and competes with Ramsdale for the #1 spot. With Turner already battling to earn USMNT’s #1 spot, is battling for the #1 spot on the club level during a World Cup year a good idea for Turner?

Since joining the Revolution as an undrafted free agent in March of 2016, Turner has steadily risen the ranks to the Revs number one goalkeeper. Over his 97 appearances with the Revolution, Turner has clocked in over 8,600 minutes along with 21 clean sheets and 346 saves.

Turner’s prominence with the Revolution allowed him to play with the United States Men’s National Team. Over his 13 appearances with the USMNT, Turner has nine shutouts along with a Gold Cup title to his name.