Revolution players touch upon state of club while at USMNT camp

It’s hard to remember a time when the New England Revolution had three players in camp with the United States Men’s National Team. It signifies just how far the club has come.

This is not your run of the mill, pain inducing Revolution side. Bruce Arena continues to improve the roster in New England as he hopes to finally bring an MLS Cup to Gillette Stadium.

Matt Turner, Sebastian Lletget, and DeJuan Jones are currently in Phoenix, Arizona with the USMNT and touched upon what it means for the Revs to have three players in USMNT camp.

“I think it says a lot,” said Turner. “I think it says a lot about the direction this club has been heading over the past few seasons to the work that we put in particularly last season was good performances across the board. So, it’s nice to see familiar faces here at camp and I’m really pleased for Sebastian, he’s been involved with the [United States Men’s] National Team, but to see DeJuan [Jones] here and see the way that he can learn a little bit more about the game. It’s a little bit higher tempo, a little bit stronger tackles, and he’s done a really great job of adapting to it all and he’s a player that’s eager to learn. And he’s a player that’s eager to learn. So, it’s been really great to have familiar faces here, and I think that Revolution, fans should be excited about it.”

Sebastian Lletget also thinks that fans in New England should be excited.

“I think it sends out a positive message about where the club’s at and where the club’s going,” he said. “You have quality players wanting to be at one certain club. Obviously, they’ve had success there and they’ve shown what they can do on an individual standpoint and as a collective. I think it only sends a really good message. For a player it’s obviously an amazing experience to represent your country and then to all come together from different places and having two other guys here, for me to share the experience with. And then us having this experience and going back with our club. Just having a collective experience is really cool and it just shows where the club’s at.”

While Turner and Lletget have experience with the USMNT, this is the first call-up for Jones. The left back has definitely benefitted from having his teammates with him in Arizona.

“I’ve obviously known Matt since I’ve been a pro, so Matt’s been a great help,” he said. “Ever since I’ve been here, he’s giving me little tips. When we play together on the field, he’s helping me obviously as my goalkeeper telling me to tuck in, and set pieces he’s helping me. Matt’s always been there, and Sebastian as well. I’m excited to have him with the Revs. He’s a great player to see him up close. I’m really looking forward to him joining us with the Revs. He’s also been playing on the left side with me, so we’re already forming that chemistry. Yeah, they’re basically just telling me to have fun, keep it simple, do what I do, and just enjoy it. It’s a great opportunity, a great experience, so that’s the important thing, is just to have fun.”

There’s no denying that the Revolution have come a long way, but fans won’t be satisfied until the club brings an MLS Cup to New England.