Noel Buck signed to a homegrown contract

Revolution Academy and Revolution II midfielder Noel Buck became the eighth homegrown as the club announced the signing Tuesday.

The 16-year-old midfielder has been with the New England Revolution Academy since he was 12 and is the second-youngest Academy player to sign a homegrown contract.

The Arlington, Massachusetts-native rose to prominence with Revolution II during their 2021 season. After making a few appearances at the beginning of the Revs II campaign, Buck signed his first professional contract with the club in June.

Buck ended the 2021 season with five goals and one assist and was one of two players who played in all 28 matches for Revolution II. Buck’s efforts in 2021 earned him the 2021 United Healthcare Revolution Academy Player of the Year award.

Revolution Sporting Director and Head Coach Bruce Arena said, “Buck is a player with very good potential, and we are excited to see how he responds with the challenge of competing and contributing to the first team. We look forward to working with him in 2022.”

Technical Director Curt Onalfo commented on the signing by saying, “Noel is a talented two-way central midfielder with a high ceiling…By competing on a high level every day and striving for consistency, We are confident he will find continued success…We look forward to seeing Noel continue his maturation as he projects to see significant minutes with our second team this season.”

Buck was quick to express his gratitude and excitement regarding the signing, “I am extremely excited for the opportunity to sign an MLS contract with my hometown club and am grateful for the confidence of Bruce Arena, Curt Onalfo, Rob Becerra, and the entire staff have shown in me. Playing in MLS for the Revolution has been a dream of mine since I joined the Revolution Academy. I want to thank all my Academy coaches and my family for their guidance and support. I look forward to competing hard this preseason.”