Revolution Recap: SuperDraft Spaces (and what is Buksa’s future?)

Revolution Recap is a weekly podcast discussing recent New England Revolution news, signings, and matches. Hosted by The Bent Musket contributor Greg Johnstone, New England Soccer Today co-founder Sean Donahue, and Kris Valukis, the hosts combined have over 25+ years of covering and writing about the New England Revolution.

This week, the podcast hosted a live show over Twitter spaces to discuss the Revolution’s 2022 SuperDraft selections and how each selection fits on the team. Additionally, they discuss the reports of Italian Serie B’s Pisa’s interest in Adam Buksa and the impact it has on the club.

