Report: Adam Buksa verbally agrees to a move away from New England

Just days after rumors of Serie B-side Pisa’s interest in Adam Buksa, reports from La Nazione indicate the Polish striker has said “yes” to a potential move to Pisa. Initial reports indicated that Pisa was ready to offer a $9.5 million fee to acquire Buksa. Pisa currently sits atop Serie B standings with 35 points through their first eighteen games.

Since joining New England in January 2020, the Karków-native has twenty-two goals and six assists over 54 appearances. Buksa comes off a productive year where he finished first in the Revs and tied for third in the MLS Golden Boot race with 16 goals.

With a 9.5 million dollar offer on the table and with Buksa’s verbal commitment to a move, it seems as if the ball is in the Revolution’s court as the future of Adam Buksa rests in their hands. With Buksa’s contract reportedly ending at the end of the 2022 MLS season, now may be the time to let the Polish striker go.