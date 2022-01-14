Four Revolution II players join Revs in preseason preparations

The Revolution’s return to the Socios.com Training Center on Monday also saw the return of many familiar faces. Amongst the returning crop from 2021’s Supporters’ Shield club and the new additions made throughout the offseason, preseason beginnings have introduced four new faces from MLS NEXT Pro-side Revolution II as Noel Buck, Connor Presley, Jake Rozhansky, and Ryan Spaulding have joined the first team in early preseason events.

16-year-old midfielder Noel Buck comes into preseason after being named the UHC Revolution Academy Player of the Year. Buck ended the 2021 USL League One as only one of two Revs II players to appear in all 28 matches. The young midfielder ranked second amongst Revs II in goals (5) while adding one assist. After starting the season off with Revs II, Buck was awarded a professional contract with the club on June 22nd, becoming the fifth and youngest Revs Academy product to sign with Revs II.

Connor Presley returns for his second preseason with the first team after traveling to Los Angeles for the 2021 preseason. Presley would appear in three matches last preseason and recorded one assist. Throughout his 33 appearances with Revolution II, Presley has netted one goal and four assists over 2,336 minutes. After appearing in all 16 matches for Revs II in their inaugural season, Presley ranked third across USL League One in crosses after ending the 2020 campaign with 71 crosses.

Jake Rozhansky joined Revs II on March 26th, 2021, after making 83 appearances across Israel’s first, second, and third divisions. Rozhansky made 23 appearances for Revs II in 2021, where he led the club with six assists. Rozhansky is no stranger to Major League Soccer as he was selected with the 44th overall pick by the Columbus Crew before joining Maccabi Netanya FC.

Ryan Spaulding capped off a phenomenal year by being named to the 2021 USL League One All-League First Team. Alongside Noel Buck, Spaulding appeared in all 28 matches for Revolution II, where he netted three goals along with one assist and clocked in 2,333 minutes on the Revs II backline. The Cary, North Carolina native currently ranks as the Revs II leader in all-time appearances (43), starts (39), and minutes played (3,492).