Revolution select two players in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft

Just one day after welcoming players back to the Socios.com Training Center in Foxboro, the New England Revolution took part in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft.

The Revolution looked to continue their recent successes of selecting first-team caliber players as they possessed the 24th, 52nd, and 80th overall picks in Tuesday’s draft. With names like Taylor Twellman, Clint Dempsy, Andrew Farrell, and many others selected by the Revs, it is clear to see the historical success with SuperDraft selections.

24th Overall Pick: Jacob Jackson - Goalkeeper - Loyola Marymount University

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound goalkeeper appeared in 42 matches for the LMU Lions as he made 124 saves on 455 faced shots while only allowing 30 goals. Jackson ended his collegiate career with 24 shutouts.

As a redshirt sophomore in the 2020-21 season, Jackson was named the West Coast Conference Goalkeeper of the Year after picking up shutouts in seven of his nine appearances and leading LMU to an undefeated record of 6-0-3.

While at LMU, Jackson set the school’s record for most consecutive scoreless minutes (560) in 2019. A year that saw him rank 10th in shutouts (9), end second in WCC’s save percentage, and saw him face a career-high 19 shots in a shutout against CSUN.

With the future of current Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner up in the air, Jackson’s selection seems to be Bruce Arena looking for a young keeper full of potential to begin molding into a future starting goalkeeper for this Revolution team.

52nd Overall Pick: Ben Reveno - Defender - UCLA

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound defender appeared in 49 matches for the Bruins and notched one goal along with six assists.

Reveno was named to the All-Far West Region in 2021 after matching a career-high of three assists. Reveno also displayed his skills off the field as he made the Director’s Honor Roll in the 2019 season.

The former San Jose Earthquake Academy product spent two seasons with UC Irvine as he logged 416 minutes over ten appearances.

80th Overall Pick: Pass

The Revolution passed on their third-round pick.