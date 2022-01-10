Luis Caicedo and Colin Verfurth officially out of contract

Defender Colin Verfurth and midfielder Luis Caicedo are officially out of contract with the New England Revolution. The club confirmed Monday afternoon after posting two graphics to their social media channels to thank the two and wish them the best in their future.

Thank you. Best of luck gents! pic.twitter.com/bVjQGpdRb1 — New England Revolution (@NERevolution) January 10, 2022

Colin Verfurth, 25, became the first player to transition from the Revolution’s development team, Revs II, to the main roster after signing a first-team contract in July of 2020.

While on a first-team contract, Verfurth spent most of his time with Revolution II as he made 19 appearances with Revs II in 2021. Although featured on the bench in four contests, Verfurth never took the field for the first team. Verfurth had his option declined by the Revs.

Luis Caicedo, 25, joined the Revolution on loan from Columbian-side Cortulua ahead of the 2018 season. After finishing the 2018 campaign with one goal and four assists over 2,590 minutes, the Revolution exercised the permanent transfer option on Caicedo’s loan keeping him in New England. Caicedo would miss the entirety of the 2020 and most of the 2021 season as he recovered from a serious knee injury.

Caicedo would return to action in the second half of the 2021 season as he clocked in 190 minutes over four appearances. He wasted no time finding a new club after his contract expired as he is rumored return to his former club Cortulua.