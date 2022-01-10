Rumor: Adam Buksa Italy bound?

After months of speculation on Adam Buksa’s future in New England, Mateusz Borek offered insight when talking with Meczyki reporter Tomasz Bratkowski.

While early reports indicated the Polish striker gauged interest from AS Monaco and Leicester City, Borek revealed Buksa “got an attractive offer from a different, exotic direction.”. As offers from England came in, Borek also stated there was “also some gigantic financial offer from the Gulf for some unrealistic money.”.

Borek went on to drop a bombshell as he hinted that Buksa could be on his way to Italy. While there has been no offer from any Serie A clubs, Serie B-side Pisa is ready to offer a whopping $9.5 million for Adam Buksa. The article also pointed out that Pini Zahavi, Buksa’s manager, has a close relationship with Pisa owner Alexander Knaster.

With Adam Buksa’s contract reportedly expiring after the 2022 season, it could be the perfect time to pull the trigger on a possible transfer.