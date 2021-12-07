Bruce Arena on being with the Revs in 2022: “I imagine I’ll be around”

Bruce Arena is expecting to be with the New England Revolution in 2022.

Arena, who serves as the club’s head coach and sporting director, gave an ambiguous answer when asked about his future after the Revs were ousted from the playoffs by New York City FC on Nov. 30. The reigning MLS Coach of the Year was much more optimistic when asked again during Tuesday’s MVP ceremony for Carles Gil.

“I imagine I’ll be around, but who knows? I might get fired today,” Arena said with a smile.

Arena has amassed a 38-15-23 record with the Revolution since his arrival in 2019. His team set a new MLS single-season points record in 2021 en route to lifting the Supporters’ Shield.

Arena told media that his off-season will include a two-week trip to Los Angeles, but noted, “There’s no such thing as a vacation when you coach. I’ll be working from L.A.”

As he left the press scrum, Arena was asked if we’d see him next year. His answer was a simple one: “Yes.”