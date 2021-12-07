Carles Gil named 2021 MLS MVP

New England Revolution captain and superstar midfielder was awarded the MVP trophy at a special event held in the Optum Lounge of Gillette Stadium.

The Spaniard dominated voting amassing 52 percent of the total vote with second place (Hany Mukhtar) only getting 11 percent of the vote.

Gil had an absolutely amazing season leading the MLS in assists (18) and chances created (130), a new MLS record. He was also able to tally four goals in 2021. The 29-year-old also led MLS in big chances created (25), chances created from open play (81), and chances created from set play (49). Gil amassed 10 assists in the opening 10 games of the year – matching the all-time MLS record for most assists from the start of a season.

What made his season even more impressive was the fact that he missed nearly three weeks and was still able to put up some amazing numbers. Imagine what he could have done with a full season’s worth of games if he stayed healthy? If he didn’t win the award, it would have been highway robbery.

Gil is the first Revolution player to win MVP since Taylor Twellman in 2005. In addition to the MLS MVP award, Gil’s expansive collection of accolades since arriving in New England in 2019 now includes two MLS Best XI selections (2019, 2021), 2021 MLS Comeback Player of the Year, 2019 MLS Newcomer of the Year, and two Revolution Team MVP honors (2019, 2021).