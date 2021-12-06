 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Mexico v United States: 2022 World Cup Qualifying

Matt Turner nominated for U.S. Soccer Male Player of the Year

After being named to the December roster, the goalkeeper was named a finalist for POTY

By Sam Minton
Photo by Brad Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images

While 2021 didn’t end like Matt Turner wanted to, the New England Revolution goalkeeper continues to rack up awards this year.

On the club level, Turner dominated in MLS being named to the 2021 Best XI as well as being named the 2021 Goalkeeper of the Year. In 17 wins, the Revolution goalkeeper tallied career highs in starts (28), minutes played (2,520), wins (17), and saves (101) along with boasting a 1.25 goals against average and 73.2 saves percentage with five shutouts.

That success continued on the international stage as Turner went 9-1-2 in 12 starts for the USA, including five shutouts in six games during the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup. His performance was good enough to have him named the Gold Cup’s best goalkeeper as well as make it in the Best XI. The cherry on top was Turner helping the United States Men’s National Team lift a Gold Cup trophy.

With his performance on the international level, the 27-year-old was nominated for U.S. Soccer Male Player of the Year. Seeing that 2021 was the year that Turner got his first caps, just being nominated for the award is quite the achievement.

Turner will look to continue his stellar play for the USMNT when he, along with Henry Kessler, head to December camp.

