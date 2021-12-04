Revolution announce year-end roster decisions

Just three days after being eliminated from the 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs, the New England Revolution began the process of preparing for the 2022 MLS season as the club announced their year-end roster decisions.

Sixteen players were a definite to return as Emmanuel Boateng, Gustavo Bou, Adam Buksa, Teal Bunbury, Brandon Bye, A.J. DeLaGarza, Andrew Farrell, Carles Gil, Wilfried Kaptoum, Christian Mafla, Tommy McNamara, Matt Polster, Damian Rivera, Arnór Traustason, and Matt Turner all had the 2022 season guaranteed in their contracts.

Six players had their options exercised as defender Jon Bell will return for his second professional season with the Revs. The Revolution II product made 12 appearances and netted one goal and two assists over 819 minutes.

Defender DeJuan Jones returns for his fourth year with the Revs after having a breakout season in 2021. Jones netted three goals and five assists over his 31 appearances as he clocked in over 2,500 minutes. Jones’ 2021 efforts on defense were enough to land him in fifth place in MLS’s Defender of the Year Award.

Defender Henry Kessler returns for his third season after clocking over 2,200 minutes in 28 appearances in 2021.

Forward Edward Kizza returns for his second professional season with the Revs after spending most of the 2021 season with Revolution II. Kizza netted five goals in his 12 appearances with Revs II and clocked over 1,000 minutes with the development team. Kizza made 11 appearances with three starts with the first team as he earned one assist over his 259 minutes of playtime.

Midfielder Maciel returns for his second season with the Revolution after clocking over 1,200 minutes in 19 appearances for the Revs in 2021. Maciel also made four appearances for Revs II, where he earned one assist over 314 minutes of action.

Forward Justin Rennicks returns for his fourth season with the Revolution after spending the majority of 2021 with Revolution II. Over 27 appearances, Rennicks netted five goals and three assists over 2,100 minutes of action.

Defender Colin Verfurth was the only player to have his option declined. Verfurth has been with the organization since 2020 and has spent the majority of his time with Revolution II. Verfurth ended the 2021 campaign with 66 clearances and 29 interceptions over 19 appearances with Revs II.

Four players are out of contract as Brad Knighton, Tajon Buchanan, Luis Caicedo, and Scott Caldwell’s contract expired upon the end of the 2021 season.

Tajon Buchanan is on his way to Belgian-side Club Brugge after netting ten goals and nine assists over his 60 appearances with the Revolution since joining in 2019. Buchanan had a breakout year on the club and international level as he was instrumental in the Revs 2021 season while working to qualify Canada for the 2022 World Cup.

Brad Knighton wrapped up his fourteenth year in Major League Soccer as he made a crucial six appearances for the Revolution in 2021 as Matt Turner was out with the USMNT. Over 540 minutes of action, Knighton made 22 saves while only allowing six goals and earning three clean sheets.

It was an uneventful 2021 for midfielder Luis Caicedo as he continued to work back from a devastating knee injury that sidelined him the entire 2020 season. Caicedo clocked 190 minutes over four appearances in 2021. He also made two appearances for Revolution II as he clocked in an additional 93 minutes of action.

Scott Caldwell wrapped up his ninth season with the Revolution as he was primarily used as a bench option seeing the field in 13 appearances with only two starts.

While Verfurth, Caicedo, Knighton, and Caldwell had their options decline/ran out of contract, there is still a chance for them to return to the Revs if both sides can work out a new deal.