Share All sharing options for: Four Revolution players named to MLS 2021 Best XI

The New England Revolution were well represented in the 2021 MLS Best XI as Carles Gil, Matt Turner, Gustavo Bou, and Tajon Buchanan were honored.

This is the second appearance on the Best XI for Gil who looks to be a surefire MVP candidate. The Valencia, Spain native led MLS with 18 assists and also led the league with 130 chances created, a new single season record.

For Bou, Buchanan, and Turner this is their first appearance on the Best XI. Turner is now the first Revolution goalkeeper ever to earn a Best XI selection. The New Jersey native recorded a 1.25 goals against average and 73.2 saves percentage over 28 starts, with five shutouts in 2021.

Bou scored 15 goals this season just behind Adam Buksa for the club lead and also had nine assists. La Pantera is the first Revolution player to make the Best XI as a forward since Taylor Twellman in 2005.

Finally, Buchanan had a banner year in 2021. In 19 starts, the youngster racked up eight goals and five assists which are career highs. Now Buchanan is headed to Belgium to begin his career with Club Brugge, the reigning champs of the first division.

While there are gripes around the league, the inclusion of Bou over Buksa is quite interesting seeing that the Polish striker bested Bou with 16 goals in the regular season.

So while the Revolution won't be lifting the MLS Cup, multiple players were honored for their performance in 2021.