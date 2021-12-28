Jose Ítalo reportedly on his way to New England

After weeks of speculation, it appears that Flamengo U-20 left-back Jose Ítalo is on his way to the United States and more specifically the New England Revolution.

On Monday, Bloom Soccer, the agency that represents Ítalo, posted a video to their Instagram account that indicated the 20-year-old left-back was officially on his way to New England.

Ítalo made 24 appearances for Flamengo U-20 in 2021 across all competitions, where he played a total of 1,355 minutes.

The left back is not afraid to play on both sides of the ball and he also has the ability to send crosses into the box. Ítalo also has quality defensive positioning and the ability to dispossess the ball from opponents.

It’s unclear whether Ítalo will be with the first team or with Revolution II. Regardless of which side Jose Ítalo plays for, Ítalo provides solid depth to the left-back position for both clubs.