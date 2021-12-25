Tajon Buchanan set to report to Club Brugge

Nearly one month after suffering a heart-breaking loss in penalties to NYCFC, Revolution midfielder Tajon Buchanan prepares to embark on his next professional journey as the 22-year-old will reportedly arrive in Belgium as soon as next week.

Buchanan remained in New England on loan after the Revs and Brugge agreed on a reported fee of $7 million in August of 2021.

Once he arrives in Belgium, Buchanan will undergo tests and meet his new teammates as the club prepares for the second half of their season. Club Brugge currently resides in second place of the Belgian Pro League with 40 points through their first 20 matches.

Since being selected with the 9th overall pick in the 2019 MLS SuperDraft, Buchanan has made 65 appearances where he’s notched twelve goals and nine assists over 3,620 minutes.

During his time in New England, Buchanan also made strides on the international stage as he broke into the Canadian Men’s National Team roster. Throughout 2021, Buchanan made 16 appearances for Canada while netting three goals and four assists. Buchanan’s efforts have been monumental for Canada as he led them to the Gold Cup Semifinals and held the top spot in the Octagonal standings at the halfway point.

As Buchanan’s time with the New England Revolution comes to an end, we wish him nothing but the best with Club Brugge and the Canadian National Team.