Brad Knghton re-signs with Revolution

On Thursday the New England Revolution announced that they had re-signed goalkeeper Brad Knighton.

The veteran MLS keeper boasts a record of 32-26-20. He is one of five Revolution players to start at least 50 league games in goal for the club. Knighton is also one of only five players to spend at least 10 seasons in a Revolution uniform along with Diego Fagundez, Shalrie Joseph, Matt Reis, and Chris Tierney.

This upcoming season will be Knighton’s 12th in New England which will be the most in club history.

Knighton was a minor but crucial part of the Revs 2021 run. When Matt Turner was on international duty, the veteran goalkeeper stepped in and did rather well in net.

The re-signing of Knighton might actually indicate what Turner’s future will look like. It’s hard to think that Turner will be going anywhere if Knighton and Earl Edwards Jr. will be the lone backups. While things can change, it seems like Turner will be staying in New England for at least one more year.

With Turner likely to get more national team minutes in 2022, Knighton will be called upon to perform and help the Revs win games next season.