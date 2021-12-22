New England Revolution sign Omar Gonzalez

Bruce Arena has brought back yet another former player of his as the Revs have signed Omar Gonzalez to a two-year deal.

The 33-year-old has 244 regular season appearances with 16 goals and 12 assists across 10 MLS seasons. Gonzalez also has plenty of postseason experience with 27 starts in the MLS Cup Playoffs.

Gonzalez will also look to help out on the international level with New England playing in the CONCACAF Champions League for the first time in over a decade. The center back has 31 appearances in international club competitions between the CCL and Club World Cup.

“I am really excited to join the Revolution and am grateful for the opportunity to reunite with Bruce Arena in New England,” he said. “Together we enjoyed many successful years in Los Angeles and I am ready to compete for more championships alongside him and my new teammates,” Gonzalez said. “The caliber and competitiveness of these players is what winning teams are made of. I’ve only heard amazing things about the locker room, which is a major draw for me. The Revs proved that they are a top club that wants to win. I can’t wait to get down to business and add some hardware to the club.”

Arena is also happy to be reunited with yet another former player.

“Omar Gonzalez is a proven winner, with trophies in Mexico and the United States. His experience internationally brings a unique background to the Revolution,” Revolution Sporting Director and Head Coach Bruce Arena said. “We anticipate that Omar will complement our current backline and help build this unit into one of the best in MLS. I look forward to again working with Omar and welcome him and his family to New England.”

Gonzalez will add some much needed depth to New England’s backline. While his movement and athleticism have declined, he isn’t a terrible acquisition for a third or fourth center back on the depth chart.

New England will start its competitive season against Haitian side Cavaly AS in the Round of 16 of the CONCACAF Champions League in what could be the first time Revolution fans see him in a competitive match.