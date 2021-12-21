Revolution Recap: 2 Lletget 2 Quit

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

THE INTERNET — The Bent Musket is proud to announce that Revolution Recap is the official podcast of The Bent Musket.

Revolution Recap is a weekly podcast discussing recent New England Revolution news, signings, and matches. Hosted by The Bent Musket contributor Greg Johnstone, New England Soccer Today co-founder Sean Donahue, and Kris Valukis, the hosts combined have over 25+ years of covering and writing about the New England Revolution.

“Since 2022 will be my second season as a The Bent Musket contributor and will be the fifth season of Revolution Recap being rebooted as a podcast, it felt like an easy decision to officially partner together going forward,” said Johnstone. “I appreciate Big Bossman Sam proposing this partnership and agreeing to post our podcast on The Bent Musket, though I don’t think anything really changes on our end since Sam is on our show all the time. I feel like this is his way of trying get free merch from our sponsor, Golaco Kits, but just like everyone else, he can already get a great deal for 15% off with promo code REVSRECAP at checkout, so I don’t understand why he’d agree to this.”

The big bossman is excited about the agreement.

“As Greg’s boss it’s great to have Revolution Recap as the official podcast of The Bent Musket,” said Site Manager and tactical genius Sam Minton. “I would also like to add that I would appreciate if he would stop calling me ‘boss.’”

The entire staff at TBM is also excited about this new partnership.

“I am very excited for this partnership and I promise the listeners, I will do everything in my power to ensure we get a podcast live from Waffle House,” said J. Alexander Dolan, The Bent Musket’s photographer and FIFA/Fantasy MLS extraordinaire.

Minton could not be reached for comment when asked if he would fund a trip to Waffle House.

This week, the podcast welcomes Tanner Rebelo of the Trifecta Network to discuss the Revs’ early offseason moves, including the Sebastian Lletget and Teal Bunbury trades. In addition, they discuss the DeJuan Jones contract extension, preview the CCL Round of 16 matchup against Cavaly AS, and answer listener questions.

Subscribe to Revolution Recap on iTunes, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts for more Revolution news and interviews with former and current Revolution players, including Jay Heaps, Shalrie Joseph, and Jeff Larentowicz.