Sebastian Lletget gives thoughts on old and new Revolution logo

Just like every single Revolution fan, Sebastian Lletget has his thoughts on both the old and new logo for the club.

At his introductory press conference with media on Thursday, the midfielder was asked about the dearly departed crayon flag.

“I’ve always liked the old one,” he said. “I mean, I don’t know how anybody feels about it or anybody else’s opinion.”

Some are saying that the club should organize a meeting with our friend Jake Catanese to give a brief history lesson on the crayon flag. The midfielder deserves to hear Jake’s opinion.

The 29-year-old also was asked about the new logo and he is also a fan.

“I love it, honestly,” said Lletget. “I think it embodies everything, the history behind the city. I like the simplicity behind it. You’re right, it’s like this is the first time it’s kind of out in the open. I’m super happy with it.”

Revolution fans will only have to wait a few months to see Da Boy don Da jersey of his new club and it will be with Da new logo.