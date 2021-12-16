Revs open CONCACAF Champions League play against Cavaly AS

The New England Revolution will make their continental club competition return and now they know who they will play.

New England will play Haitian side Cavaly AS in the CONCACAF Champions League Round of 16. This is Cavalry’s first time playing in the competition. The club advanced to the Round of 16 after winning the 2021 Caribbean Club Championship over Surinamese club Inter Moengotapoe, 3-0

Cavaly AS is made up almost entirely of Haitian players and won its only league title back in 2007. Also the club has not played a competitive professional match in quite some time.

As far as I can tell, Cavaly AS, the #NERevs round of 16 opponent in #SCCL22, hasn’t played a competitive match since May with the Haitian league suspended since then, They recently started training again and playing friendlies to prepare for the CONCACAF Champions League. — Sean Donahue (@SeanLDonahue) December 16, 2021

2022 will be the first time the club has returned to the CONCACAF Champions League since 2008. As many will know this was the year that the Revolution lifted the SuperLiga trophy.

The first leg of CCL will kick off starting on February 15th with the second leg concluding on February 24th.