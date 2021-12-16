“I think we’re building a great team”: DeJuan Jones re-signs with Revolution

One of the breakout players of the 2021 MLS season will be staying in New England.

DeJuan Jones signed a three-year contract extension on Wednesday that will keep him with the Revolution through the 2024 MLS season.

Jones finished fifth in 2021 MLS Defender of the Year voting after tallying career highs with 31 appearances, three goals, and five assists last season. He showed some impressive skill on the attack and used his speed to find the back of the net and blow by defenders.

“It’s great,” said Jones. “I’m happy here with the Revolution. “This was my third season and I feel like each year we’re getting better and better as a team. So, for the opportunity to re-sign with the Revs for more years to come is an opportunity I was looking forward to now that it’s official, pen to paper.”

Jones has developed his game a lot since being selected with the ninth-overall pick in the 2019 MLS SuperDraft. Most evident was his ability with his left foot. After relying a lot on his dominant foot, Jones made some stellar plays with his left foot.

“DeJuan has shown tremendous improvement over his three years in New England and is developing into one of the best outside backs in Major League Soccer,” Revolution Sporting Director & Head Coach Bruce Arena said. “His performance this season was instrumental in helping us win the Supporters’ Shield. We look forward to seeing DeJuan continue to improve and excel here in New England.”

Still Jones isn’t settled with how far he has come. The left back even hopes to catch the attention of the United States Men’s National Team.

“For me, the mindset is continuing to get better each and every day, trying to get that one percent better. So as a team, we have the Concacaf Champions League so I’m looking forward to that. And then, as the Supporters’ Shield champion last year, we’re going to have a big target on our backs so continuing to have that same mindset, that winning mentality will be big. For me individually, just continuing to improve and hopefully I can get some opportunities with the [United States] National Team.”

With the signing, New England has locked up both backs for the foreseeable future. With Brandon Bye and Jones playing as outside backs, the back line will have some stability with Henry Kessler just beginning what should be a promising career.

Part of the reason that Jones is staying in New England is the team that Arena is building.

“I think we’re building a great team. Each year I think the team’s getting better and we’re getting more comfortable with each other. I think it’s a great opportunity for me to continue to grow as a player. I’m very comfortable here with my teammates and the coaching staff, and I feel I can continue to grow and reach that next level.”

With CONCACAF Champions League play beginning in February along with the MLS season kicking off on February 26th with New England facing off against the Portland Timbers, Revolution fans won’t have to wait long to see Jones return to the pitch.