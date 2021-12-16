Revolution release 2022 schedule

New England Revolution fans pulled out their calendars Wednesday as the club’s 2022 MLS schedule was released.

The Revs will begin their 34-game defense of the Supporters’ Shield title on Saturday, February 26th, as they hit the road to take on the 2021 Western Conference champions, the Portland Timbers, at 7:30 PM ET on FOX and FOX Deportes.

Gillette Stadium will be rocking on March 5th as the Revs host FC Dallas in their home opener at 1:30 PM ET on CBS Boston and myRITV.

The Revolution returns to facing the west as they will face Western Conference opposition seven times throughout the 2022 season compared to two times in 2021.

Sprinkled throughout the MLS season, the Revs will also be competing in the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League and US Open Cup. The Revs will compete in the Round of 16 of CCL against Calavy AS of Haiti. The first leg occurs between February 15th through 17th and the second leg of the round occurs between February 22nd and 24th. The Revs open the Round of 32 of the US Open Cup on May 10th or 11th.

Gillette Stadium will host 17 MLS regular-season matches as the Revs face off against FC Dallas (March 5th at 1:30 PM), Real Salt Lake (March 12th at 7:30 PM), New York Red Bulls (April 2nd at 7:30 PM), Charlotte FC (April 16th at 7:30 PM), Inter Miami CF (April 30th at 7:30 PM), Columbus Crew (May 7th at 7:30 PM), Philadelphia Union (May 28th at 7:30 PM), Minnesota United (June 18th at 7:30 PM), Orlando City SC (June 30th at 7:30 PM), FC Cincinnati (July 3rd at 7:30 PM), Toronto FC (July 30th), D.C. United (August 13th at 7:30 PM), LA Galaxy (August 28th at 8:00 PM), Chicago Fire FC (August 31st at 7:30 PM), New York City FC (September 4th at 8:00 PM), CF Montreal (September 17th at 7:30 PM), and Atlanta United (October 1st at 1:00 PM).

The Revs will hit the road 17 times as they travel to take on the Portland Timbers (February 26th at 7:30 PM), Charlotte FC (March 12th at 7:30 PM), Inter Miami CF (April 9th at 5:00 PM), D.C. United (April 23rd at 7:30 PM), FC Cincinnati (May 21st at 6:00 PM), Sporting Kansas City (June 12th at 3:00 PM), Vancouver Whitecaps (June 26th at 8:00 PM), New York City FC (July 9th at 1:00 PM), Philadelphia Union (July 16th at 7:30 PM), Columbus Crew (July 23rd at 7:30 PM), Orlando City SC (August 6th at 7:30 PM), Toronto FC (August 17th at 7:30 PM), CF Montreal (August 20th at 7:30 PM), New York Red Bulls (September 10th at 6:00 PM), Houston Dynamo (September 14th, time TBD), and Chicago Fire FC (October 9th, time TBD).