Revs have new eMLS player

The New England Revolution announced on Tuesday that Carter Theogene will be the club’s eMLS player for the 2022 season.

Former Revs eMLS player John Oliveira announced that he would not be returning to the sticks for New England at the conclusion of the 2021 campaign.

Theogene joins the Revolution as he makes his professional esports debut after more than five years of competitive FIFA experience. The 27-year-old has been playing FIFA since the age of 10 and began his competitive FIFA Ultimate Team career in 2017. Theogene’s journey to the professional ranks intensified in 2019 when he launched his Road to Pro (#RTP) campaign via his Twitch channel.

Currently Theogene is a full-time computer engineering and computer science student at Boston University, where he also plays club soccer.

“I am so excited to join the New England Revolution as the club’s representative in eMLS,” Theogene said. “It has long been a dream of mine to compete on the professional stage and I look forward to giving my all for the club during the season ahead.”

The 2022 eMLS season is set to begin on January 15 with the eMLS League Series 1 Qualifiers at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. The 2022 season culminates on March 13 with the eMLS Cup taking place in Austin, Texas.