11 players lay unprotected ahead of the 2021 expansion draft

Just one day after the half-day trade window ended, all 26 Major League Soccer clubs took the next step in the offseason process as protections for the upcoming expansion draft were due.

Eleven New England Revolution players are available for selection tomorrow night as Emmanuel Boateng, Luis Caicedo, Scott Caldwell, A.J. DeLaGarza, Wilfried Kaptoum, Edward Kizza, Brad Knighton, Christian Mafla, Arnór Traustason, Colin Verfurth, and Earl Edwards Jr. did not receive protection from the Revolution for the expansion draft.

While 11 names are available for selection, Charlotte F.C. only has the right to select one player from any given club. If Charlotte F.C. drafts any of the Revs unprotected players, the Revs would be exempt from the next MLS expansion draft.

One interesting point from the list of unprotected players was that every international addition made this past offseason did not receive protection in the expansion draft.

Notable that all of Arena’s international acquisitions last year are unprotected #NERevs https://t.co/na91I7U7eV — Sam Minton (@sam_minton22) December 13, 2021

The 2021 MLS Expansion Draft begins tomorrow, December 14th, at 7 PM ET and will stream on mlssoccer.com and the MLS app.