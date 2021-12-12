Teal Bunbury traded to Nashville SC

The New England Revolution utilized the half-day trade window to ship Teal Bunbury off to Nashville SC in exchange for a maximum of $150,000 in General Allocation Money.

The club receives $75,000 in GAM from Nashville upfront and an additional $75,000 if Bunbury meets certain performance-based metrics.

Bunbury leaves New England after making his mark on the club. He is the fourth-leading scorer in Revs history amassing 45 regular season goals and 21 assists in 231 appearances. Coming off a 2020 season that saw him lead New England in goals scored, Bunbury found the back of the net three times in 29 appearances in 2021.

The 31-year-old posted a goodbye to the club after the trade was announced.

“I want to thank Teal for his eight years of dedicated service to the New England Revolution,” said Revolution Sporting Director and Head Coach Bruce Arena. “Teal always gave his all for the club on the field and he brought that same passion to his tireless work in the community. We wish Teal all the best in Nashville.”