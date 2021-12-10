Taylor Twellman expects Adam Buksa and Matt Turner to return in 2022

Matt Turner and Adam Buksa have been all the rage when it comes to transfer talks.

The goalkeeper recently expressed that he wanted to play in the Premier League one day when speaking with Yael Averbuch West on the Football Americana podcast. Turner also holds a Lithuanian passport which makes it easier for him to work in Europe and has expressed multiple times in the past that he wants to one day play overseas.

Buksa has been linked to teams such as A.S. Monaco and Leicester City and has also mentioned how different the American soccer landscape is compared to his homeland (Poland) and the rest of Europe.

Both of these players burst onto the scene with great performances on both the club and international levels. Turner was named 2021 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year and went 9-1-2 for the USMNT with eight shutouts and led the U.S. to a Gold Cup. Buksa won the Golden Boot for New England with 17 goals and also tallied five goals in five appearances in World Cup qualifying for Poland.

While a move for these players seems bound to happen within the next year, New England Revolution legend Taylor Twellman thinks that the duo will begin 2022 on the Revs roster. Specifically, in terms of Buksa, Twellman said that New England hasn’t received anything of substance yet for the striker.”

“I think both are here at the beginning of the year,” he said. “I think the summer transfer window is going to be the real difficult one for both this franchise and a lot of them (in MLS) because you are going into a World Cup year. For Matt Turner to make a move going into a World Cup year where he is fighting to be the No. 1 that’s way more risky than for Adam Buksa to make the move right? But a World Cup year is always a difficult one to make a move. I think both are here to start the year, but that summer transfer window could be the gamechanger.”

The Revolution and their fanbase have already had to say goodbye to Tajon Buchanan and while it might not happen at the start of the 2022 season, it seems all but likely that Buksa or Turner head somewhere else before the end of next season.