Andrew Skaman’s passion for the Revolution is no joke

Andrew Skaman is as diehard of a New England Revolution fan that you can find.

The member of The Midnight Riders showed his excitement about his favorite club winning the Supporters’ Shield to WBZ’s Joe Giza on Sunday. According to Fred Toettcher, of the Toucher and Rich show on 98.5 The Sports Hub, Giza sent the video his co-host Rich Shertenlieb.

#NERevs supporter Andrew Skaman with the @MidnightRiders was pretty pumped to hold the Supporters' Shield today in Foxboro #WBZ pic.twitter.com/JOl314BCNo — Joe Giza (@JoeGiza) November 8, 2021

The morning drive show proceeded to not just make fun of soccer fans, but make fun of the Revolution fan himself.

Skaman was first alerted to the segment that Toucher and Rich did on Monday afternoon from Neil Cash who sent him the audio ton Twitter. He also found out from a friend from his church who told him to listen to the segment.

His biggest takeaway is that the hosts had no idea what they were talking about. Skaman did say that he was slightly offended by the ridicule he received from the hosts.

“I’m not just saying that to make it sound like I’m a crybaby or anything but the way I’m thinking about it is how did they feel when the Red Sox finally won the World Series in ‘04?” He told The Bent Musket. “How did they feel when the Patriots won the Super Bowl in ‘01? If I were to bet you, I would bet that they were giddy. I would bet that they were excited. Maybe because they are a part of the sports community they would have a chance to hold those (trophies) but to actually hold a trophy, as I said, it’s beyond words.”

Skaman was also not pleased that the hosts made fun of his hat. The hat is from one of Skaman’s favorite shows, “Firefly,” and was made by his mom nearly a decade ago.

98.5 the Sports Hub is a partner with the New England Revolution and broadcasts their games over the radio. Skaman doesn’t have high expectations as he believes that this is a much larger issue than one morning show.

“Until we have that change that treats soccer as equals I expect nothing but stupidity from our ‘partners.’”

Skaman recently did a 24-hour Twitch stream where he raised money for Boston’s Children’s Hospital. He currently has raised over $1,000 but is looking to catch the Seattle Sounders extra life team that is currently ahead of Skaman (click here to donate).

So for all he has done at Gillette Stadium and in his community, Skaman deserves praise and not to be made fun of as he is the epitome of what it means to be a Revolution fan.