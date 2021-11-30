Bruce Arena named 2021 Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year

The New England Revolution had a historic regular season and lifted the Supporters’ Shield in 2021, so it only makes sense that their head coach is honored.

It was announced on Monday that Bruce Arena was named the 2021 Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year. With this being the fourth time that Arena has won the award, he now has been honored more than any other MLS coach.

Arena guided the Revolution to a new single-season points record (73). He also matched the Coach of the Year Award’s namesake for the most regular season victories in MLS history (240).

With a 38-15-23 record with the Revolution, Arena’s .607 career winning percentage stands as the second best in MLS history. He enters the 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs as the league’s all-time leader in postseason victories (35), playoff games coached (54), and MLS Cup titles (5).

Arena joins Bob Bradley as the second person to win the MLS Coach of the Year award with three different clubs. Also, Arena is the second Revolution coach to be named MLS Coach of the Year with Steve Nicol winning the award in 2002.