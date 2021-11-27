Brandon Bye re-signs with Revolution

Brandon Bye has been one of many young players to have gone under an impressive development with the New England Revolution and now he is here to stay.

The right back signed a three-year contract extension on Friday. Fans will likely agree that it’s well deserved.

The 25-year-old has totaled 105 appearances with five goals and eight assists in the MLS regular season since his arrival in 2018. In 2021, he appeared in 29 games and registered two goals and three assists.

“We are pleased to sign Brandon to a new contract with the Revolution. He has been a fixture in our first 11 over the past two seasons and continues to grow into his position,” said Revolution Sporting Director and Head Coach Bruce Arena. “I believe he can become one of the top right backs in MLS. We are excited to have Brandon as a part of our team for many years to come.”

Bye spoke to the media on Friday and it sounded like negotiations between the club and the right backs agent went quite well.

“It was a good process,” said Bye. “It was a quick process. I talked to the staff and my agent, figured that made it happen pretty quickly. But now, I’m excited to be here, excited to start to see their trust in me moving forward, and we have things to accomplish in the next couple of games, but I’m excited.”

With Tajon Buchanan headed to Club Brugge at the end of 2021, it was a smart move to sure up the right side of the field by re-signing Bye. The right back continues to whip balls into the box and also is excellent at winning duels.

The Revolution will hope that Bye can continue to provide Gustavo Bou and Adam Buksa service as New England looks to defeat NYCFC in the Eastern Conference semifinals on Tuesday.