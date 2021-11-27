Revolution optimistic that Adam Buksa will play against NYCFC

The New England Revolution are optimistic that Adam Buksa will be ready for Tuesday’s playoff game against New York City FC.

Buksa missed the Revolution’s season finale against Miami FC because of a foot injury. Head coach Bruce Arena later told media that Buksa played injured for two games, which the striker confirmed to Polish media. It appears that the 23 day break between games has allowed Buksa to get healthy.

On Wednesday, Arena told Zolak and Bertrand, “Adam has been doing some light training. He’ll be in full training on Friday, so we’re hopeful that he’s going to be ready to play on Tuesday.”

Arena offered further optimism in RevolutionSoccer.net’s preview, stating, “We expect [Buksa] to play. He should be back in training next week. He’ll have a week of training before we play. We think everything will work out fine and if it doesn’t, we’ve faced that during the year as well. We’re prepared but we’re very optimistic that Adam is going to ready to play.”

Buksa was also hopeful in the Polish interview linked above.