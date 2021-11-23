Matt Turner expects a challenge against NYCFC

While the New England Revolution have defeated New York City FC twice already this season, Matt Turner isn’t expecting November 30th to be a time to simply enjoy the fall weather in New England.

NYCFC defeated Atlanta United 2-0 in dominant fashion at Yankee Stadium. Taty Castellanos and Alexander Callens found the back of the net in the win.

The Revs have had some success against NYCFC in 2021. They are 2-1 and New England’s only loss came at Yankee Stadium. The only time the two sides played at Gillette Stadium, the Revolution tallied a 2-1 victory thanks to a Tajon Buchanan goal.

Besides Castellanos, NYCFC does have some weapons at its disposal. Maxi Morales is a constant threat and James Sands has shown his ability on both the international and domestic level.

The Revolution goalkeeper stated is expecting a tough match on November 30th.

“They’re a team that’s given us trouble this season,” said Turner. “They beat us once away at Yankee Stadium where they play really well. We obviously took two games off of them, but the most recent one at Gillette, I think they had a red card, so it was a little bit of a different game. These games are open. They’re back and forth. Both teams have really creative attacking players. They have a really strong goalkeeper in Sean Johnson, some good overall players, a lot of talent. They’re a consistent team. They have experience. They’ve been in the playoffs pretty much every year. It’s going to be a challenge. They play well at Gillette. They play really nice looking soccer and we’re going to try to do the same. Obviously, [Valentin] Castellanos up top. This guy, he’s in great form. He’s scoring a lot of goals and Maxi Moralez looks like he’s well-rested and he’s playing well. Expect it to be a physical game. Expect the emotions to be running really high and hopefully high scoring on one end and not the other.”

That is exactly what Revolution fans will be hoping for. After an amazing regular season performance that saw the club lift the Supporters’ Shield, all of New England will be hoping that the Revs can finally bring an MLS Cup back to Gillette Stadium.

That all starts with New England hopefully coming up with yet another victory over NYCFC in 2021, but this time in the Eastern Conference semifinals.