New England Revolution to face NYCFC in Eastern Conference semifinal

The New England Revolution will now have a week to prepare for their opponent in the Eastern Conference semifinal after NYCFC defeated Atlanta United 2-0 in the opening round of the MLS Cup Playoffs.

This will be the fourth time that New England will go up against NYCFC. The Revolution defeated New York City FC at Red Bull Arena on June 19th in a 3-2 battle. In the next matchup, NYCFC evened the series, this time at the friendly confines of Yankee Stadium. In the lone battle at Gillette Stadium, New England came up victorious thanks to a Tajon Buchanan goal that gave the revs a 2-1 lead.

This will be the first time that the two sides face off in the playoffs but New England boasts a 5-2-2 record when going up against NYCFC at Gillette Stadium.

The Revolution will definitely have some areas to focus on as they prepare for their first playoff match of 2021. New York City FC scored both of its goals off of set pieces, an area of the game that New England has struggled defending. While NYCFC provides unique opportunities for corners, the Revs better spend a decent amount of training working on defending set pieces.

New England finally knows its opponent and November 30th inches closer. Soon enough it will be win or go home and Revolution fans won’t be focused on the Supporters’ Shield winning regular season that they had. As The Fort chanted in the last home game of the season, they want the cup.