Revolution II sign midfielder Esmir Bajraktarevic

New England Revolution II made their first offseason transaction Thursday as midfielder Esmir Bajraktarevic became the sixth graduate of the Revolution Academy to earn a professional contract with Revs II.

At 16-years-old Esmir Bajraktarevic becomes the second-youngest player to sign a professional contract with Revolution II.

Bajraktarevic joined the Revolution Academy’s residency program in August of 2021 and has turned heads within the organization with his on-field capabilities.

“When Esmir joined our Academy program over the summer, we knew he would make an immediate impact with his talent and ability on the field…We are proud to see Esmir make so much progress in such a short span, a sign of our Academy’s continued growth, and we are excited to see his development continue at the professional level next season.” said Revolution Technical Director Curt Onalfo.

Esmir Bajraktarevic made his professional debut with Revs II on August 21st and spent the final three months of the 2021 USL League One season with the club, where he clocked in 467 minutes over 11 appearances. Bajraktarevic became the third academy player to score with Revs II as he netted his first professional goal on September 11th against North Carolina.