Revolution could bring home 5 year-end awards to Foxboro

The finalists for the 2021 MLS Year-End Awards have been released and New England Revolution fans will be quite pleased.

Members of the organization are up for five separate awards and it seems nearly certain that the Revs bring home at least one trophy.

Carles Gil kicks things off as the only player to be nominated for multiple awards. The midfielder is up for the Landon Donovan MLS Most Valuable Player Award as well as the MLS Comeback Player of the Year.

Gil led the MLS in assists and broke a league record for chances created (130). If he doesn’t win the award there must be a glitch in the matrix.

When it comes to Comeback Player of the Year, all three nominees are quite interesting picks. While Gil will likely win due to the multiple injuries he has had to deal with these past two seasons, D.C. United’s Andy Najar coming back from career-threatening injuries that saw him nearly retire seems like a glaring omission.

Matt Turner is a finalist for MLS Goalkeeper of the Year once again. After getting snubbed in 2020, Turner should get the recognition that he deserves.

Tajon Buchanan is a finalist for MLS Young Player of the Year but he will have a tough battle to win the award. Ricardo Pepi burst onto the scene, but Buchanan has had a career season with highs in goals (8), and assists (5).

Finally, there is Bruce Arena who is up for the Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year. If leading a team to a historic season that sees you lift the Supporters’ Shield doesn’t win you the award, nothing will.