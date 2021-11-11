Ryan Spaulding named to USL League One’s All-League First Team

As the 2021 USL League One playoffs continue, the league announced its annual All-League teams on Wednesday. Revolution II fans will recognize one name as Revs II defender Ryan Spaulding was named to the USL League One’s All-League First Team!

Spaulding was only one of two Revolution II players who appeared in all 28 USL League One matches during the 2021 season. Spaulding ended the 2021 campaign with three goals and one assist to his name, along with 26 key passes and 51 interceptions. Spaulding’s performances throughout the 2021 season led to six appearances on the USL League One’s Team of the Week.

The Cary, North Carolina native also led all defenders in the league in “goals added”. With +5.88 goals added, Spaulding ranks thirteenth across all USL League One in 2021.

Since joining Revolution II in its inaugural season, Spaulding has netted four goals and three assists while setting club records in appearances (43), starts (39), and minutes played (3,492).