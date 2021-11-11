Breaking: Key member of Revolution suffers Achilles injury

With nothing but pride on the line in Sunday’s season finale, the New England Revolution were hoping to come out of the match fully healthy with the 2021 playoffs on deck.

But shortly after the post-game Supporters Shield celebration ended, it was revealed in the press conference that a key piece of the Revolution team suffered a potentially devastating injury.

Bruce says he’s currently dealing with an Achilles injury. He said we can write about it for the next three weeks. He smiled as he left #NERevs — Seth (@SethMan31) November 7, 2021

Alright, Bruce, as you wish.

It’s unclear if Arena was hurt during Sunday’s match or after the game when lifting the Supporters Shield, which was confirmed to be heavy by Brandon Bye, DeJuan Jones, and The Bent Musket’s own Sam Minton and Josh Nye. Arena likely was healthy going into the weekend, as he was not listed on last week’s injury report.

The severity of the injury is unknown and it isn’t clear how this might impact Arena as the team gears up for the playoffs. Arena’s comment to the media came after the final question during his post-game conference, limping away from reporters before they could ask another question.

Luckily for the Revolution, with the bye week, the team doesn’t have a match until they host the winner of Atlanta United and New York City FC on November 30th. Arena will have time to rest his Achilles and potentially make a trip to Spain to visit the miracle doctor who healed Carles Gil through a similar injury last season.

However, as of this writing, Arena is not anticipated to miss any time with the team. The belief is that his achilles won’t have an impact on Arena’s ability to manage, as his eye rolls, facial expressions, and complete disgust for VAR remain at full strength and in mid-season form.

Whether the injury is minor, severe, or completely nothing because Bruce just likes to mess with the media, we wish Arena a speedy recovery. Get well soon, Bruce.