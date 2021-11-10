Gustavo Bou re-signs with New England Revolution

The New England Revolution made another big move in the 2021 season as they re-signed Gustavo Bou for two years.

Bou has been a key part of the Revolution’s success since coming to the United States in 2019. He has amassed 29 goals and 14 assists across 62 regular season appearances.

This news comes in the same year that New England extended Carles Gil. The Revolution have locked up two of their three Designated Players for the foreseeable future.

“I think from the first day I felt it (support),” he said. “The coaching staff was interested in me. They contacted me quickly, they traveled to Mexico to talk to me and tell me about the project they had in mind for this club. My teammates received me in the best way, and they helped me adapt on the field of play. The fans, from day one, showed support through social media. When I first got to play at Gillette Stadium, they showed that support. That fills me with happiness, and it helps me give my all in every moment. It’s been two and a half years and I feel very happy with this club.”

Bou also made it clear that he wanted to stay in New England when asked if he received offers from other clubs.

“To be honest, I’m not aware of any interest from other clubs,” said Bou. “If there was any, it would’ve gone to my representative. He knows he doesn’t have to tell me until after I finalize the contract. We knew the club had the option to extend. We were waiting to talk to the club, reach good terms and that’s what happened. If I got any interest from other clubs, I wasn’t aware. I was clear with my representative that if I got interest from another club while I’m under contract, I don’t want to hear it and I’m not interested. And to answer the second part, I have two years here and I want to give my best for this club. Then I’ll analyze my situation. If I continue the same way, the idea is to continue and if not, it’s to seek other options. But one doesn’t know what will happen tomorrow, so to think about what will happen in two years is difficult.”

Bou finished 2021 with 15 goals and nine assists. He became a more complete player and will be a major contributor if New England is to make it to the MLS Cup Finals.

“Gustavo has been an essential part of our team since his arrival in 2019 and he has proven to be among the league’s most prolific attacking players,” said head coach Bruce Arena. “We are pleased to extend Gustavo’s tenure here in New England and look forward to his continued contributions to our team.”

So La Pantera will be on the prowl in New England for two more years and now that his contact has been extended, he can put all his focus on helping the Revolution win an MLS Cup.