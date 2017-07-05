Revolution 2, Red Bulls 3: The summer slump continues

The summer slump continues as the New England Revolution were downed 3-2 by the New York Red Bulls on Wednesday night. Goals by Teal Bunbury and Lee Nguyen were bested by those from Bradley Wright-Phillips, Daniel Royer, and Gonzalo Veron.

The Revolution had a prime opportunity to grab an early lead when Nguyen put Bunbury in on goal in the fourth minute. The striker lined up a right-footed shot but it did little to challenge goalkeeper Luis Robles.

Bunbury made good on his second opportunity, scoring in the 21st minute. The play began with Diego Fagundez, who traveled half the length of the field before moving centrally. The 22-year-old then found Bunbury, who grabbed his first tally of the campaign.

It only took the Red Bulls four minutes to equalize, as Wright-Phillips hit a volley that rattled the underside of the crossbar before dropping inside the net.

The Revs’ response came quick, as they regained the lead in the 26th minute. Nguyen finished from close range after Robles gave up a rebound. Although he wasn’t credited with an assist, Fagundez was instrumental in the buildup.

Both teams looked eager to change the score line but nothing materialized. The game was 2-1 at halftime.

The Red Bulls squared things up in the 55th minute after referee Silviu Petrescu pointed to the spot. Petrescu called a foul on Gershon Koffie, who tripped up Sean Davis just inside the box. Royer stepped up and finished the penalty.

The Revs had a number of decent looks on goal with their best coming in the 79th minute when Bunbury pushed into the right side of the box. The 27-year-old sent in a low cross that looked destined to find a teammate if not for some late heroics by Damien Perrinelle.

Veron played spoiler in the 90th minute when he scored his first goal of the season. The strike, which occurred on the right side, was assisted by Felipe.

These two teams will face off again on Thursday, July 13th when the Red Bulls travel to Harvard University for Open Cup action.