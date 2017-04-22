Four weeks after he made his 200th start for his hometown team, supporters of the New England Revolution honored Chris Tierney with a very special tifo.

The tifo, which was lifted just before kickoff of Saturday’s game between the Revs and D.C. United, was inspired by Jon Richman and the Modern Lovers’ 1976 album that features the song "New England." The members of the Midnight Riders redesigned the cover to feature Tierney, a fitting tribute for a local legend.

Tierney, a native of Wellesley, MA, was drafted by the Revs in 2008. A midfielder by trade, Tierney transitioned to the back line, becoming one of the league’s most reliable left backs.

Now in his 10th year with the Revs, Tierney has become a fan favorite. He was the Midnight Riders’ Man of the Year for 2016, as well as the team’s Defender of the Year.

Tierney has always been upfront when asked about how it feels to play for the local club. He recently said, "I’m so proud to be a Revolution player. I really can’t see myself playing for any other club."