Revolution v. D.C. United: Injury Reports

The New England Revolution have one name on their most recent injury report as Daigo Kobayashi is listed as questionable with a leg contusion.

On Wednesday, Kobayashi got his first start since August 6, 2016. The Japanese midfielder operated on the right flank before making way for Kei Kamara in the 52nd minute. Kobayashi appeared to have a bit of limp as he left the field.

The Revs are pretty health compared to their opponent on Saturday. D.C. United have listed Rob Vincent (L knee meniscus) Patrick Nyarko (hamstring) Eric Klenofsky (L knee meniscus), and Steve Birnbaum (concussion) as out. Meanwhile, Nick DeLeon (lower abdominal strain) is questionable and Patrick Mullins (hamstring) is probable.

Birnbaum will be a big loss for the Red and Black, as the USMNT defender has looked good next to Bobby Boswell. Conversely, the team would be happy to welcome back Mullins, who had eight goals last year after being traded to D.C. from New York City FC.