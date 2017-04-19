Revolution 0, Earthquakes 0: Entertaining midweek affair ends scoreless

The New England Revolution and San Jose Earthquakes each got a point on Wednesday in a 0-0 game in which the scoreline didn’t accurately reflect the play.

The Revolution attack was buzzing during the opening stanza, perhaps best epitomized by Diego Fagundez’s rabona cross. Despite this, it wasn’t until 20 minutes expired that the game really opened up.

Kelyn Rowe got things going in the 22nd minute when his curved pass found Juan Agudelo. Although the striker hit his shot with conviction, it went wide of the near post.

The game’s next action was found on the opposite side of the field with Chris Wondolowski whiffing on a pass that traveled across the six-yard box. The Quakes had an opportunity to make things right soon after but the shot rattled the woodwork.

Chances kept coming during the first half but neither team could break through as the match was scoreless at the break.

The Quakes had the second half’s first shot, as a series of quick passes put Cordell Cato in on net. The Trinidadian kept his shot low but it wasn’t enough to beat Cody Cropper.

Cato had another opportunity in the 50th minute when he intercepted Scott Caldwell’s poorly-placed back pass. Cato’s plans for a goal were once again foiled by Cropper.

Cropper didn’t receive much of a break, as he was called into action in the 65th minute when he made one of the best saves we’ve seen him make in Revs colors. Fatai Alashe’s point-blank shot looked destined for the back of the net if not for Crooper’s reactionary kick save.

Cropper’s counterpart had a big save of his own nine minutes later. After a picturesque buildup, Fagundez teed up at shot that David Bingham pushed away with his diving save.

Cropper made one more save in the game’s dying moments to ensure that both teams shared the spoils. The Revs will take the point, though they’ll surely be looking for more when they host D.C. United this Saturday.